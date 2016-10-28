DJzone DJ Magazine

Missed LDI? Come see what’s new with ADJ! Following the successful launch of 13 exciting new products at the recent LDI 2016 tradeshow, ADJ and DuraTruss/Global Truss America will be hosting a New Products Open House at the company’s East Coast facility in Miami. Along with the opportunity to see the latest equipment firsthand, the event will feature a series of informative educational sessions as well as the debut of a new awe-inspiring lightshow at ADJ’s Miami showroom.



Open to all ADJ customers and users, as well as anyone else who is interested in finding out about the latest lighting technology developments, the New Product Showcase will take place from 1pm to 6pm on Thursday November 17, 2016 at ADJ Miami 13185 NW 47th Avenue, Opa-locka, Florida 33054. Perfect for retailers, installers, technicians, lighting designers and mobile entertainers, the event will be an opportunity to not only see the latest gear in action but also to network with ADJ staff and other lighting users. ADJ will also be laying on food, offering a taste of the local culinary flavor, as well as running a prize draw exclusively for visitors on the day; so, there are lots of reasons to attend.

One of the biggest hits of this year’s LDI was the impressive new Vizi BSW 300, ADJ’s most powerful LED moving head to date. A hybrid fixture offering intense beams, sharp spots and wide-reaching washes, the new fixture is designed for large venues as well as touring shows and event production. At the Miami New Product Showcase, Product Specialist Edgar Bernal will host a seminar explaining the differences between each of ADJ’s current range of popular moving heads, including the BSW 300, as well as sharing tips for making a lightshow even more epic!

Edgar will also present another seminar titled ‘How Low Can You Go?’. ADJ now offers an LED video panel with an even tighter pitch, in the form of the brand new AV3. This session will run through the features of the new panel and discuss the applications where an LED video panel with 3mm pitch may be required. Edgar will also demonstrate the AV3 in action using high resolution video content to show the incredible picture quality it offers for large-format screens.

Following the release of V3.0 of ADJ’s powerful, yet user-friendly, DMX control solution myDMX, Arnoldo Offermann will give a presentation in Miami highlighting the exciting new features that have been added. Perfect for everyone from lighting novices to seasoned pros, myDMX’s easy to use interface and advanced features make it easy to create impressive lightshows very quickly. This session will be ideal for anyone considering taking control of their lighting system for the first time, as well as existing myDMX users who want to find out about the useful new features that have been added to the latest release.

Arnoldo will also give a presentation on Warm White vs. Cool White LEDs, explaining the difference between these two types of light-source and their varying potential uses. As part of the session, ADJ products which are available with a choice of cool white and warm white LEDs, such as the Ikon Profile GOBO projector and new Saber Spot compact pinspot, will be showcased. This will give visitors an opportunity to see the difference for themselves, helping them to choose the right products for their particular needs.

Finally, DuraTruss’ Robert Aguiar will be in Miami to discuss the company’s range of high-quality, high-value trussing solutions. Robert will also host a seminar showcasing some of the innovative new truss ideas that the company has introduced recently that can help to take equipment setups to a whole new level!

“We had a fantastic response to our new products at LDI, so I can’t wait to take them to the East Coast and show what they are capable of,” enthused ADJ USA National Sales Manager, Alfred Gonzales. “I always enjoy the opportunity to meet with our customers and users, and our open houses are a great opportunity to do that in a relaxed environment. The BBQ at our LA HQ earlier in the year was a big success, and I’m sure this event down in Miami will be just as good.”

With a range that features a host of innovative lighting, video, effect and trussing products, all offering fantastic reliability and unbeatable value, ADJ and DuraTruss equipment is ideal for mobile lightshows, bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, churches, tours and one-off events. The New Product Showcase in Miami will be a fantastic opportunity for both potential and existing users to find out about the latest gear and to meet and ask questions of the ADJ and DuraTruss team.

The event will be free to attend, but anymore who would like to attend should register online to confirm their place: http://www.adj-newswave.com/signup/adj-miami-open-house-nov2016-signup.html

