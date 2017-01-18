DJzone DJ Magazine

Gemini, a leading manufacturer of DJ and Pro Audio equipment, announced today the SDJ-4000 Professional Dual Deck USB Media Player – a 2 player, 4 channel embedded USB DJ solution. Their most ambitious project yet, the SDJ-4000 draws upon Gemini’s over 10 years of experience in building media players for DJs.

This sophisticated one-stop DJ solution eliminates any need to bring your computer to a performance. The SDJ-4000 is capable of song analysis, beat synchronized effects, and even database creation and search without any prior software analysis. Of course, if your collection is large and you’d like to pre-analyze your tracks, our VCase software can do that for you.

Music and song data is presented on a beautiful high resolution 7” color screen. With several views available, you’re sure to find a layout that’s perfect for the way you work. The moving waveform display also shows other important song information – like locations of loops and cues – making mixing a pleasure.

The built-in effects processing is capable of not only being applied to the internal media players, but external sources as well. And with BPM synchronization, you can incorporate external devices into your performance and give them the same FX you use on your media players. The SDJ-4000 is also capable of Ethernet connection of up to 2 additional media players, allowing you to use Link Mode to share USB libraries and even sync external players.

Product Features include:

· Totally embedded solution – no computer required

· Connect up to 2 USB drives, or use Ethernet Link to connect to one of our other media players

· Two microphone inputs with independent mixing and EQ control

· High resolution 6” platters with touch sensing for accurate DJ performance

· 100mm high resolution pitch faders for precise track BPM adjustment

· 45mm Mini-Innofader crossfader with adjustable curve

· 16 Silicon rubber performance pads with RGB LED lighting

· Channel effects for fast, hands-on sound manipulation

· Multiple master effects with selectable routing

· 4 channel mixer section to allow connection of multiple analog sources