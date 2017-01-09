DJzone DJ Magazine

Cumberland RI, USA (January 9, 2017)—Denon DJ, a leading manufacturer of premium DJ products and solutions, today announced the introduction of its new VL12 Prime direct-­ drive professional DJ turntable. Recognizing the unfulfilled need in the DJ marketplace for a no-­ compromise, all original-­tooled turntable that combines the superb isolation, audio performance and rugged construction that are so important to the demanding professional DJ, the Denon DJ VL12 Prime carves out an absolutely unique niche for itself in this dynamic and vital market segment. It’s the

ultimate DJ turntable that professionals have hoped for, but it’s actually obtainable.

The VL12 Prime was designed and built from the ground up by Denon DJ to be the ideal professional DJ turntable. With heavy-­duty all-­metal construction and adjustable torque to fit any DJ style, the VL12 Prime cuts, scratches, and blends any music to perfection. Under the turntable are four special isolation feet, enabling the VL12 to resist vibration from almost any environmental source, even in very loud settings. Pitch is adjustable over a very wide range, from ±8% to ±50%, so the DJ can achieve the perfect tonal effect. Switchable Low and High torque settings ensure the ideal start-­up with any record, and the precise S-­shaped tone arm tracks any record perfectly, extracting every last bit of musical impact and detail. For a perfect finishing touch, the platter is ringed with RGB lighting, with custom control of brightness and color. This is a one-­of-­a-­kind turntable with striking looks to match its extraordinary performance and build quality.

Key Features

· Isolation feet eliminate unwanted vibration and feedback

· Highest-­in-­industry 5kgf/cm torque on “High” setting

· Innovative ‘easy grip/brake’ chamfered platter redefines tactile DJ touch

· Isolated motor design, for optimal signal-­to-­noise ratio

· S-­shaped tone arm for accurate tracking

· Reinterpreted tone arm support with dual-­function ‘lock or rest’ feature

· Rugged all-­metal tone arm base and high-­quality brushed metal controls

· 2-­speed operation 33 1/3rd and 45 RPM (45 RPM adapter included)

· Adjustable pitch range: ±8%, 16%, 50%

· Built-­in RGB lighting illuminates platter’s edge

· Color selection and brightness controls

“The new VL12 Prime is a huge win for DJs seeking the best in audio performance, platter torque and unique looks,” said Ross Goodwin, Product Manager for Denon DJ. He added, “The modern design, and customizable light ring leaves no doubt that this is an original;; not an OEM copy turntablists are