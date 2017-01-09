DJzone DJ Magazine

DENON® DJ VL12™ PRIME DIRECT DRIVE TABLE STUNS DJ MARKET

Published Jan 9, 2017
Cumberland  RI,  USA  (January  9,  2017)Denon  DJ,  a  leading  manufacturer  of  premium  DJ  products  and  solutions,  today  announced  the  introduction   of  its  new  VL12  Prime  directdrive  professional  DJ  turntable.  Recognizing  the  unfulfilled   need  in  the  DJ  marketplace  for  a  nocompromise,  all  original-­tooled  turntable  that  combines  the  superb  isolation,  audio  performance  and  rugged  construction  that  are  so  important  to  the  demanding  professional  DJ,  the  Denon  DJ  VL12  Prime  carves  out  an  absolutely  unique  niche  for  itself  in  this  dynamic  and  vital  market  segment.  It’s  the  

ultimate  DJ  turntable  that  professionals  have  hoped  for,  but  it’s  actually  obtainable.  

  

The  VL12  Prime  was  designed  and  built  from  the  ground  up  by  Denon  DJ  to  be  the  ideal  professional  DJ  turntable.  With  heavy-­duty  all-­metal  construction  and  adjustable  torque  to  fit  any  DJ  style,  the  VL12  Prime  cuts,  scratches,  and  blends  any  music  to  perfection.  Under  the  turntable  are  four  special  isolation  feet,  enabling  the  VL12  to  resist  vibration  from  almost  any  environmental  source,  even  in  very  loud  settings.    Pitch  is  adjustable  over  a  very  wide  range,  from  ±8%  to  ±50%,  so  the  DJ  can  achieve  the  perfect  tonal  effect.  Switchable  Low  and  High  torque  settings  ensure  the  ideal  start-­up  with  any  record,  and  the  precise  S-­shaped  tone  arm  tracks  any  record  perfectly,  extracting  every  last  bit  of  musical  impact  and  detail.  For  a  perfect  finishing  touch,  the  platter  is  ringed  with  RGB  lighting,  with  custom  control  of  brightness  and  color.  This  is  a  one-­of-­a-­kind  turntable  with  striking  looks  to  match  its  extraordinary  performance  and  build  quality.  

  

Key  Features    

·                  Isolation  feet  eliminate   unwanted  vibration  and  feedback      

·                  Highest-­in-­industry  5kgf/cm  torque  on  High  setting    

·                  Innovative  ‘easy  grip/brake  chamfered  platter  redefines  tactile  DJ  touch  

·                  Isolated  motor  design,  for  optimal  signal-­to-­noise  ratio  

·                  S-­shaped  tone  arm  for  accurate  tracking  

·                  Reinterpreted  tone  arm  support  with  dual-­function  ‘lock  or  rest’  feature  

·                  Rugged  all-­metal  tone  arm  base  and  high-­quality  brushed  metal  controls  

·                  2-­speed  operation  33  1/3rd  and  45  RPM  (45  RPM  adapter  included)  

·                  Adjustable  pitch  range:  ±8%,  16%,  50%  

·                  Built-­in  RGB  lighting  illuminates  platter’s  edge  

·                  Color  selection  and  brightness  controls  

  

The  new  VL12  Prime  is  a  huge  win  for  DJs  seeking  the  best  in  audio  performance,  platter  torque  and  unique  looks,”  said  Ross  Goodwin,  Product  Manager  for  Denon  DJ.  He  added,  “The  modern  design,  and  customizable  light  ring  leaves  no  doubt  that  this  is  an  original;;  not  an  OEM  copy  turntablists  are  


used  to  seeing.  Most  importantly  the  isolation  design  and  ability  to  still  sound  great  in  loud  bass-­heavy  

environments  are  exactly  what  DJs  have  needed  in  this  decade.”  

  

U.S.  retail  pricing  for  the  VL12  Prime  is  $899.00 

