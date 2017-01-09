DJzone DJ Magazine

Jan 19, 2017
DENON® DJ SC5000™ PRIME TOTALLY DISRUPTS STATUS QUO AMONG DJ MEDIA PLAYERS

Published Jan 9, 2017
Denon SC5000 Prime
Cumberland  RI,  USA  (January  9,  2017)Denon  DJ,  a  leading  manufacturer  of  premium  DJ  products  and  solutions,  today  announced  the  introduction   of  its  new  SC5000  Prime  DJ  media  player  with  a  high  definition,  multi-­touch  display  that  enables  gestures  and  swiping  for  the  ultimate  DJ  expression  and  immediacy  of  interaction.  The  SC5000  analyzes  music  files  on  the  fly,  it  has  dual-­layer  decks  with  dedicated  outputs,  a  multi-­touch  screen  with  easy  and  fast  navigation,  and  an  8  rugged  jogwheel  with  central  display  that  shows  current  playing  track  or  custom  artwork.  

  

This  is  the  first  media  player  to  fully  analyze  both  beatgrid  and  musical  key  onboard  the  unit,  delivering  an  unprecedented  level  of  immediately-­actionable  information  to  the  DJ.  Plus,  the  SC5000  is  the  first  media  player  in  the  world  to  use  the  all-­new  Engine Prime  software.  Engine  Prime  is  an  innovative  music  librarian  and  analysis  system  that  lets  the  DJ  organize,  categorize  and  import  music,  either  directly  from  iTunes®  and  Serato®  DJ  or  via  drag  n  drop  from  existing  music  folders.  Using  the  SC5000s  on-­screen  alpha-­numeric  search  facility,  DJs  can  quickly  find,  load  and  play  what  they  want  on  the  fly,  without  distraction  or  hesitation.  A  LAN  output  makes  it  simple  to  link  up  to  four  players  at  once,  offering  music  file,  digital  networking  and  communication  capability  for  the  most  high-­end  of  events.  

    

The  SC5000  Prime  media  player  also  has  hard  features  and  engineering  innovations  that  give  it  unmatched  capability  and  performance.  The  unit’s  highly  responsive,  7-­inch  capacitive  touch  and  multi-­gesture  display  enables  quick  access  to  searching,  filtering  and  sorting  music,  as  well  providing  real-­time  song  information  and  ultra-­smooth  moving  waveforms.  Very  significantly,  it  also  has  a  secondary  performance  layer’  with  its  own  separate  output  feed  to  the  mixer.  Never  seen  before  on  such  a  Pro  performance  DJ  media  player,  the  SC5000  has  eight  multifunction  trigger  pads  for  cues,  loops,  slices  and  rolls.  Illuminating  and  personalizing  the  DJs  performance,  the  lighting  around  the  platter  is  customizable  to  various  RGB  colors,  and  the  wheel  is  topped  in  aluminum  for  a  cool,  stylish  appearance.  

  

The  audio  outputs  themselves  are  24-­bit/96kHz  for  the  very  highest  sound  quality.  The  SC5000  Prime  plays  all  uncompressed  audio  formats,  including  FLAC,  ALAC  and  WAV  plus  all  popular  compressed  music  file  formats.    

  

Key  Features      

       7-­inch  HD  display  with  multi-­touch  gestures  

       24-­bit/96kHz  digital  audio  outputs  

       Dual-­layer  playback  with  individual  audio  outputs  

       Plays  uncompressed  audio  formats  (FLAC,  ALAC,  WAV)  

       8  multifunction  trigger  pads  for  Cues,  Loops,  Slices  and  Rolls  

       8-­inch  rugged  metal  jog  wheel  with  HD  central  display  


       Customizable  RGB  color  around  the  jog  wheel  

       (3)  USB  and  (1)  SD  input  for  music  playback  

    LAN  output  to  link  to  up  to  four  players

