DJzone DJ Magazine

Jan 19, 2017
AKAI® PROFESSIONAL REIGNS SUPREME WITH NEW MPC® X™

Published Jan 9, 2017
MPCX

Cumberland,  RI  USA  (January  9,  2017)    Akai  Professional,  a  leading  manufacturer  of  music  equipment  for  performers  and  producers,  today  announced  the  newest  addition  to  the  iconic  MPC  line,  the  MPC  X.  In  creating  the  X,  Akai  Professional  has  taken  the  lessons  from  every  MPC  that  preceded   it  to  engineer  a  production  centerpiece  truly  fit  to  be  the  flagship  Music  Production  Center  of  the  future.    

  

The  new  MPC  X  is  a  standalone  MPC  featuring  a  beautiful,  full-­color  10.1  multi-­touch  screen  and  16  amazingly  responsive,  velocity-­  and  pressure-­sensitive  RGB  pads.  Rounding  out  the  controls  are  dedicated  menu  buttons,  a  large  master  encoder  knob  and  16  touch-­sensitive  360º  assignable  pots  (QLinks)  with  OLED  displays,  perfect  for  precisely  automating  individual  parameters  and  delivering  expressively  nuanced  recordings.  

  

Powering  the  mighty  X  is  MPC  2.0,  Akai  Professional’s  new  update  to  the  MPC  software.  Capable  of  running  natively  on  the  MPC  X  in  standalone  mode,  MPC  2.0  can  also  be  run  from  a  Mac  or  PC  with  the  X  tethered  to  a  computer.  Among  the  new  features  added  to  2.0  are:  audio  track  recording,  an  

improved  time  warp  algorithm,  enhanced  Q-­Link  control,  drag  and  drop  audio/MIDI    all  appearing  on  a  

new  graphical  interface.  

  

Features  

      Standalone  MPC    no  computer  required  

      10.1  full-­color  multi-­touch  display  

      Also  acts  as  a  control  surface  for  MPC  2.0  software  

      Internal,  rechargeable  lithium-­ion  battery  

      2  RCA  phono  inputs  with  ground  peg  

      16GB  of  on-­board  storage  (over  10GB  of  sound  content  included)  

      User-­expandable  2.5  SATA  drive  connector  (SSD  or  HDD)  

      4  full-­size  MIDI  inputs,  2  full-­size  MIDI  Outputs  

         CV/Gate  outputs  enabling  the  analog  control  of  modular  gear,  such  as  classic  synths    

      2  USB-­A  3.0  slots  for  thumb  drives  or  MIDI  controllers

  

“In  creating  the  concept  for  the  MPC  X  we  wanted  to  preserve  the  classic  MPC  feel  and  workflow  that  people  love,”  said  Dan  Gill,  Product  Manager  for  Akai  Professional.  But  we  turned  the  idea  on  its  head  and  incorporated  the  best  of  what  a  modern  touch-­screen  interface  can  offer.  What  we  have  now  is  the  most  powerful  MPC  production  experience  ever.”  

  

U.S.  retail  is  $1999  and  will  be  available  Q1  2017.  

