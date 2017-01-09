DJzone DJ Magazine

Cumberland, RI USA (January 9, 2017) — Akai Professional, a leading manufacturer of music equipment for performers and producers, today announced the newest addition to the iconic MPC line, the MPC X. In creating the X, Akai Professional has taken the lessons from every MPC that preceded it to engineer a production centerpiece truly fit to be the flagship Music Production Center of the future.

The new MPC X is a standalone MPC featuring a beautiful, full-­color 10.1” multi-­touch screen and 16 amazingly responsive, velocity-­ and pressure-­sensitive RGB pads. Rounding out the controls are dedicated menu buttons, a large master encoder knob and 16 touch-­sensitive 360º assignable pots (Q-­ Links) with OLED displays, perfect for precisely automating individual parameters and delivering expressively nuanced recordings.

Powering the mighty X is MPC 2.0™, Akai Professional’s new update to the MPC software. Capable of running natively on the MPC X in standalone mode, MPC 2.0 can also be run from a Mac or PC with the X tethered to a computer. Among the new features added to 2.0 are: audio track recording, an

improved time warp algorithm, enhanced Q-­Link control, drag and drop audio/MIDI – all appearing on a

new graphical interface.

Features

• Standalone MPC – no computer required

• 10.1” full-­color multi-­touch display

• Also acts as a control surface for MPC 2.0 software

• Internal, rechargeable lithium-­ion battery

• 2 RCA phono inputs with ground peg

• 16GB of on-­board storage (over 10GB of sound content included)

• User-­expandable 2.5” SATA drive connector (SSD or HDD)

• 4 full-­size MIDI inputs, 2 full-­size MIDI Outputs

• CV/Gate outputs enabling the analog control of modular gear, such as classic synths

• 2 USB-­A 3.0 slots for thumb drives or MIDI controllers

“In creating the concept for the MPC X we wanted to preserve the classic MPC feel and workflow that people love,” said Dan Gill, Product Manager for Akai Professional. “But we turned the idea on its head and incorporated the best of what a modern touch-­screen interface can offer. What we have now is the most powerful MPC production experience ever.”

U.S. retail is $1999 and will be available Q1 2017.