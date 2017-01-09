DJzone DJ Magazine

Jan 19, 2017
AKAI® PROFESSIONAL DRIVES CREATIVITY TO NEW HEIGHTS WITH MPC® 2.0 MUSIC PRODUCTION SOFTWARE

Published Jan 9, 2017
MPCLIVE

Cumberland,  RI  USA  (January  9,  2017)    Akai  Professional,  a  leading  manufacturer  of  music  equipment  for  performers  and  producers,  is  showing  their  MPC  2.0  at  Winter  NAMM,  the  latest  version  of  their  acclaimed  music  production  software.  Compatible  with  Mac  and  PC,  MPC  2.0  works  either  alone  as  your  main  DAW  or  integrates  seamlessly  with  your  current  DAW   as  a  VST  or  AU  plug-­in.  It’s  available  with  Akai  Professional’s  MPC  X,  MPC  Live,  MPC  Touch  and  MPC  Studio  Black.  

  

Edit,  Mix,  Create:  

Used  in  conjunction  with  an  Akai  Professional  MPC  unit,  performers  and  producers  will  find  that  MPC  

2.0  will  Edit,  Mix  and  Create  in  a  manner  unmatched  by  any  other  production  software.  There  is  a  

comprehensive  suite  of  audio  editing  tools:  Pointer,  Eraser,  Audition,  Scissors,  Fade  In,  Fade  Out,  Reverse,  Mute,  Pitch  Adjust  and  BPM  Adjust.  For  mixing,  users  can  automate  any  effect,  instrument  or  mixer  parameter.  With  its  advanced  signal  routing  capabilitysubmixes,  FX  returns,  multi-­output  plugin  support  (up  to  16  stereo  outputs)  and  morethere  is  virtually  no  limit  to  the  versatility  on  tap  for  the  artist.  

  

Perform:  

For  performers,  MPC  2.0  brings  their  presentation  to  the  next  level.  A  new  Clip  Program  mode  is  powered  by  MPCs  real-­time  warping  algorithm.  Features  like  Enhanced  Q-­Link  functionality  for  precision  control  mapping  of  MPCs  editable  functions  and  selectable  hardware  outputs  providing  seamless  assimilation  into  multiple  usage  scenarios  make  MPC  2.0  a  powerful  creative  tool.  

  

Manipulate  Tempo  or  Pitch:    

Use  real-­time  time-­stretching  to  change  the  duration  of  any  audio  region,  drum/keygroup  sample  or  clip  to  match  the  tempo  of  your   project.  Use  real-­time  high-­quality  pitch  shifting  to  change  the  pitch  of  any  audio  region,  drum/keygroup  sample  or  clip  for  creative  manipulation  or  to  change  the  key  of  the  source  material.  Use  the  included  BPM  detection  algorithm  to  set  the  tempo  of  any  audio  file.  MPC  2.0  makes  

it  easy  to  manipulate  the  time  and  pitch  of  any  source  material:  a  chopped  vocal  in  an  audio  track,  a  

drum  loop  in  a  clip  program  or  an  orchestral  phrase  loaded  into  a  chromatic  sampler  program.  

  

Versatility:  

MPC  2.0  is  versatile  and  adaptable  as  well.  It  supports  WAV,  MP3,  AIFF,  REX  and  SND,  as  well  as  supporting  samples  and  sequences  from  any  MPC  ever  made.    There  is  full  64-­bit  support  in  all  versions:  standalone,  VST,  AAX  and  AU.  

  

MPC  Software  v2.0  

   Completely  new  graphical  interface  

   Audio  track  recording  and  real-­time  audio  warping  

   More  efficient  and  streamlined  MPC  workflow

   Audio  and  Midi  drag  and  drop  


•    Enhanced  QLink  Control  

  

MPC  2.0  is  the  next  generation  of  Akai  Professional  music  production  software,  perfected  by  over  a  year  of  intense  R  &  D,”  said  Dan  Gill,  Product  Manager  for  Akai  Professional.  This  software  suite  really  energizes  the  creative  process  for  performers  and  producers  alike,  and  is  an  indispensable  part  of  our  MPCs  amazing  capability.”  

  

MPC  2.0  is  bundled  with  Akai  Professional  MPC  hardware,  and  is  available  in  Q1  2017.  It  will  be  

available  separately  as  an  update  for  existing  MPC  customers  at  a  later  date,  price  TBD.  

  

For  more  information,  visit  akaipro.com.    

